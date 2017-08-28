Who Did It Better: Hawking baseball snacks at McCoy Stadium

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WHDH) – When it’s summer in New England, few things beat an afternoon at the ballpark

Nicole Oliverio and Alaina Pinto recently visited McCoy Stadium, home of the Pawtucket Red Sox, where they squared off to see who could sell more ballpark snacks.

Nicole opted to sell classic candy such as Swedish Fish and Sour Patch Kids, while Alaina went with hot dogs and popcorn.

Who did it better? Check out the video above and cast your vote below!

