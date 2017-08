ESSEX, MA (WHDH) - When it’s summer in New England, lobster is always on the menu.

Wren Clair and Alaina Pinto shucked lobsters at Woodman’s in Essex, where first they were prepped by CEO Doug Woodman.

Wren and Alaina squared off to see who could shuck the most lobsters in three minutes.

Who did it better? Check out the video above to see the competition!

