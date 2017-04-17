Who to watch the the 121st Boston Marathon

BOSTON (WHDH) - 32,000 runners will line up in Hopkinton later this morning with one mission, 26.2 miles.

There are some notable athletes in the race this year.

Kathrine Switzer is back 50 years after she was the first woman to officially compete in the race.

Switzer went on to win the 1974 New York City Marathon.

67-year-old Ben Beach is trying to become the first person to compete in 50 consecutive Boston Marathons.

Also on the road are 16 Rio Olympians and 14 of the top American runners.

Included in that group is Meb Keflezighi. The 41-year-old and 2014 champ is running his final Boston Marathon and he is taking it all in. He tweeted a photo with his family and friends, thanking everyone for their well wishes ahead of the race.

Another American to keep an eye on is Galen Rupp.

The 2016 Olympic Marathon bronze medalist said he’s pain-free and ready to compete in his first Boston Marathon after a season marred by injuries.

The 2017 field of 30 hand-cycle entrants will be the largest ever, thanks to efforts by Boston Marathon bombing survivor and competitor Patrick Downes, who advocated on behalf of disabled veterans and athletes.

In the wheelchair competition, Tatyana McFadden is chasing history. The 17-time Paralympic medalist has won every Boston Marathon she has ever entered. This year she is looking to become only the third woman in Boston Marathon history to win five straight titles.

And one of the countless feel good stories of the race is hockey’s Deena Laing.

Laing was paralyzed while playing for the Boston pride during the 2016 Winter Classic at Gillette Stadium.

She is teaming up with hockey legend Tommy Carpenter and running under Team Hoyt.

