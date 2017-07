Willow Tree Poultry Farm is recalling 440 pounds of tuna after a label mix up.

The company says the tuna was accidentally labeled as buffalo chicken salad and sold at Whole Foods stores in Connecticut, New York and New Jersey.

So far, no reactions to the product have been confirmed.

