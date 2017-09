(WHDH) — Hit by hackers, whole foods is reporting a credit card breach.

Whole Foods said the hackers got access from the in-store tap-room and restaurants, but other experts say these hackers targeted where shoppers swipe their credit card.

The company has not said the locations that were affected or the number of customers.

