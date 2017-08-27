Whole Foods set to lower prices Monday as part of Amazon takeover

(WHDH) — If you still haven’t done your weekly grocery shopping, tomorrow might be the day to do it.

Whole Foods, getting the Amazon Prime treatment, is set to lower prices throughout many of its stores.

The chain says it is lowering prices on several staple items Monday as Amazon takes over the grocery store chain. Some of those items include organic avocados, apples, salmon, and brown eggs.

Amazon Prime members will also reportedly be able to cash in on special in-store deals.

