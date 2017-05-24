Whole Foods to open new Massachusetts store

SUDBURY, MA (WHDH) - Whole Foods Market will open the doors of a new Massachusetts location this summer, the company said in a press release.

The Bay State’s newest location on Boston Post Road in Sudbury is slated to open on July 8.

The new store will be approximately 44,000 square feet and employ around 200 full and part time team members. The store will feature an expansive shopping experience complete with two in-store venues.

“Developing this store has been a labor of love for us,” said Laura Derba, President of Whole Foods Market’s North Atlantic region. “We have proudly served the Wayland and Metro West communities for so many years. Each element of the new Sudbury location has been designed with our long time customers in mind, and we are eager to unveil this beautiful store with all of its unique features to the community.”

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)