WI community surprises family of police officer battling cancer with car

A Wisconsin community surprised the family of a police officer battling cancer with a car.

The car was given as part of a local dealership’s “60 Days of Giving.”

The officer’s wife said the gift really helps the family.

As part of the gift, the dealership also donated a year’s worth of free gas.

The officer’s wife accepted the gift since her husband was in the middle of his treatment in Minnesota.

