WI couple growing giant pumpkins weighing two-thousand pounds

A Wisconsin couple is growing giant pumpkins, some weighing 2,000 pounds.

Del and Julie Faust, the growers, give their pumpkins an inch of water per week.

One of their pumpkins grew 43-pounds per day for two weeks. Del Faust said feeding the pumpkins well is very important, “We feed them a lot of organic compost and fish oils. Kelp.”

One of their largest pumpkins is six-by-six feet.

The couple is perfecting their farming methods so they can compete in giant pumpkin contests around the state.

