Widow of state trooper sues driver charged in fatal crash

CHARLTON, MA (WHDH) - The widow of a Massachusetts State Police trooper killed in a car crash earlier this year sued the driver charged in connection with the crash.

Reisa Clardy, the widow of Trooper Thomas Clardy, filed a $20 million wrongful death lawsuit Friday against driver David Njuguna. Clardy’s attorney said the crash could have been avoided.

Njuguna was allegedly high on marijuana when he slammed into the back of Trooper Clardy’s cruiser on the Mass Pike back in March. He is now facing criminal charges, including motor vehicle homicide and operating under the influence.

