A woman in Tennessee surprised her husband by giving him a pack of baseball cards that announced she was a match to be his kidney donor.

The video shows the couple sitting on a porch swing as husband Steven Winfree goes through the pack of cards his wife gave him.

The emotional moment was captured on video by his wife, Heather Winfree, on Thursday.

In the video, Steven sorts through what seemed like an ordinary pack of baseball cards, until he reaches the one his wife had custom-made for him.

The card features his photograph and a description of the medical issues he has suffered regarding his kidneys.

Soon it becomes clear to Steven that his wife is donating her kidney to him when he reads the card.

In the video, he can be heard saying, “Thank you for saving my life.”

The video has more than 1800,000 views on YouTube.

The couple has a GoFundMe page where people can make donations to the treatment.

You can watch the video below:

