Wild turkey crashes through window of orthodontics office

(WHDH) — An orthodontics office in Cranston, Rhode Island, had an unusual patient show up for an appointment on Monday. Now, a window is boarded up with plywood.

Pezza Orthodontics posted on Facebook a photo of a wild turkey sitting on a waiting room chair and shattered glass all over the floor.

“It’s not everyday a turkey flies through the window in your reception room. But, it does happen. And no, we do not accept turkeys as new patients,” the office said.

It’s not clear of the turkey willing left the office.

