Wild weather causes construction collapse in Somerville

SOMERVILLE, MA (WHDH) - Severe weather in Somerville caused a construction collapse that took down part of a home that was being remodeled.

The home was an old structure that was being remodeled on Cross Street.

A fast-moving storm with high winds caused the roof to collapse.

Four workers in the home were inside the home when the storm hit but were able to escape from the structure. Nobody was hurt in the incident.

Work crews are cleaning up the mess now. The homeowner has not arrived at the scene yet. Officials are still estimating the cost of the damage.

