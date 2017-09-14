BOSTON (WHDH) – Wild weather tore through the Boston area Thursday night. Storms brought thunder, lightning and serious wind gusts to the area.

A tree came crashing down on someone’s patio in Dorchester, making quite the mess.

Parts of the neighborhood were left underwater. Cars plowed through soaked streets while street side stores were completely flooded out.

Watch the video above to see the latest forecast from Chief Meteorologist Jeremy Reiner.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)