Wilmington man accused of threatening to burn down mosques to plead guilty

WILMINGTON, MA (WHDH) - A Wilmington man accused of threatening to burn down a local mosque will plead guilty Tuesday to the charges against him.

Prosecutirs said Patrick Keogan, 44, posted a threatening image last year, which read “burn your local mosque,” on the Facebook page of a Roxbury Islamic Center.

Keogan also targeted a mosque at Northeastern University, prosecutors said.

He is slated to face a judge Tuesday in Boston Federal Court.

