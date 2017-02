WILMINGTON, MA (WHDH) - On Tuesday a Wilmington man will plead guilty to threatening to burn down a local mosque.

Prosecutors said the 44-year-old posted an image telling people to burn down an Islamic center in Roxbury just a day after the terror attack in Paris in 2015.

They also say the suspect targeted a mosque at Northeastern University.

