Wilmington middle schooler accused of threatening students had explosives, police say

WILMINGTON, MA (WHDH) - A Wilmington student accused of threatening students was in possession of homemade explosives, investigators said.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan announced Thursday that a 13-year-old boy has been charged with making threats against students at Wilmington Middle School.

The school said Wednesday that it received threats over social media from the student. School officials reported the incident to police, who immediately launched an investigation.

Police subsequently searched the student’s home and found an explosive device, as well as gun powder and other dangerous materials, authorities said.

Crews searched the middle school as a precaution, but no devices were found on the property.

The student is slated to be arraigned in Lowell District Court on three counts of possession of an explosive device, possession of a counterfeit note and threatening to commit a crime.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)