Wilmington Police looking for man who exposed self to teen

WILMINGTON, MA (WHDH) - Police in Wilmington are on the lookout for the man they say is responsible for a disturbing display inside a coffee shop.

Investigators say he exposed himself to a teen employee.

This happened at Heav’nly Donuts on Main Street in Wilmington Monday night.

Police have released surveillance video of the suspect hoping the public can help in identifying him.

They believe he is 20 to 25 years old.

Police ask if you know anything about the man that you contact them.

