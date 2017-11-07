Wilmington police seek missing 81-year-old woman

WILMINGTON, MA (WHDH) - Police in Wilmington are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing elderly woman.

Authorities say Joyce Wise, 81, was last seen at 10:50 a.m. on Tuesday leaving 92 West Street near the Reading line.

Wise is about 5 feet 4 inches tall. She was last seen wearing a plaid jacket with red lined hood, dark pants, and was carrying a handbag.

Wise was last seen walking on Lowell Street heading towards Reading, which is part of Route 129.

