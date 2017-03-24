Wilmington teen battling brain cancer honored by police

WILMINGTON, MA (WHDH) - A Wilmington girl undergoing treatment for a brain tumor was honored by her local police department Friday, where she and her family thanked the community for support.

Kelly Gonzalez, 13, was diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumor when she was 11 years old. She was given a special escort to the poilce station Friday, where the police and the community showed they were “Kelly Strong.”

“You cannot take the smile off this girl’s face and with what she’s going through, that’s amazing stuff, folks. That’s really awesome,” said Wilmington Police Chief Michael Begonis.

Kelly has undergone surgeries and is going through chemotherapy. She will soon go through radiation and her mother Amy thanked the community at the police station for all they have done.

“We thank you from the bottom of our hearts. We couldn’t do it without all the support and the reason we’re Kelly Strong is because of everyone and thank you so much for that,” said Amy Gonzalez.

Kelly and her family also received help from Cops for Kids with Cancer. The organization, started in 2004, has given millions of dollars to families with children battling cancer. The officers that are part of the program said it was the least they could do to help Kelly.

