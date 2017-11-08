How would you like to live in a life-sized Lego house?

Families can try to win a free overnight stay at the newly built Lego house filled with 25-million Lego bricks in Denmark.

To enter, you just have to answer one question: “If you had an unlimited supply of lego bricks, what would you build?”

The answers will be judged on originality and creativity.

The winning family will be flown to the Lego house on Nov. 24. While there, they will be treated to a personal tour, special meal and other fun events.

This contest is a partnership between Lego and Airbnb.

