Winchendon Fire: Driver rescued from sinking car in icy pond

WINCHENDON, MA (WHDH) — Winchendon Fire said they saved a man who drove off the road and into Hunts Pond around 4 a.m. on Sunday.

Officials said a man plowing a parking lot nearby saw the incident and called police immediately.

As officials arrived on scene, the driver was able to get out of his car and sit down on his roof. The car was a little more than 10 feet from shore in water that was approximately 8-10 deep.

The car began to sink quickly and there was no time to wait for the crew to set up the rescue device.

They threw the man a rope to tie around himself and they were able to pull him to shore.

The scene was cleared by 6 a.m. and the driver was uninjured.

