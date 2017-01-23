Winchester massage therapist charged with sexually assaulting multiple clients

WINCHESTER, MA (WHDH) - A massage therapist at the Winchester Wellness Center is facing several charges after police said he sexually assaulted multiple clients.

Alexander Osher, 48, of Lynn, was arraigned last week and charged with three counts of indecent assault and battery, Middlesex Distict Attorney Marian Ryan announced.

“Three women have come forward with allegations of sexual assault perpetrated by the defendant,” said District Attorney Ryan.

Winchester police said they received three separate complaints from women stating that Osher touched them inappropriately during massages.

“We believe that there are more victims out there, and it is our hope that the bravery of the three victims who came to the police will empower others to do the same,” chief Peter MacDonnell said.

Osher was arrested on Jan. 18. A judge set his bail at $1,000, and instructed him to surrender his passport and to wear a GPS monitoring device, among several other orders.

He is due back in court on Feb. 13.

