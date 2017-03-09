Wind brings tree down on car in Fitchburg

FITCHBURG, MA (WHDH) - A Fitchburg woman said she feels lucky she was not injured after strong winds brought a tree crashing down on her car Thursday.

Adreanne Boggs was driving to work on Oak Hill Road Thursday morning when she saw the tree coming down.

“I saw a a tree start to fall, so I slammed on my brake and it fell onto my hood,” said Boggs. “After it fell, I just kind of sat there and just didn’t know what to do, I was in shock.”

Boggs said her quick-thinking ensured the tree did not fall on her windshield or roof. She said she was also relieved that her young children were not in the car with her.

Boggs went to the hospital with a sore neck and back.

Elsewhere, a massive maple tree crashed to the ground on Dalton Parkway in Salem. Wind gusts of up to 60 mph completely uprooted the tree. It landed in the front yard of a home, but no injuries were reported.

“Thank god no one got hurt because the kids walk up and down the road for school,” the homeowner told 7News. “Someone could have got killed easily.”

A rotted out maple tree in New Boston, New Hampshire, slammed down on top of a home. The tree sliced through the roof, leaving a gaping hole.

No one was inside the home on Meeting House Road when the tree toppled, but rescue crews said they rescued a dog from the home.

“I looked out the window. I was shocked,” a neighbor said of the unbelievable sight.

Crews are working to remove the tree so repairs can be made to the inhabitable home.

Officials said the home may have to be torn down completely.

A high wind warning was in effect through 4 p.m. across the region.

