Wind brings tree down onto home in Methuen

METHUEN, Mass. (WHDH) — Wind from the storm overnight Monday sent trees crashing down in neighborhoods across Massachusetts.

In Methuen, a tree estimated to weigh about 30,000 pounds came down on a house.

“It felt like an earthquake because the house swayed back and forth like three times,” said Lisa Gomez. She said the tree came down on the back of her house, where her son and a tenant have their bedrooms. Neither was home at the time.

The fast-moving storm brought torrential downpours and damaging wind gusts. There were reports of downed trees and power lines on cars and roads across the region.

Flooding, along with toppled branches, led to many street closures. In Haverhill, officials said crews responded to downed trees and wires on 80 streets. Some of the lines sparked fires.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)