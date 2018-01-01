BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts is dealing with a frigid New Year’s Day.

A wind chill advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. Monday. Wind chills are expected to be -10 to -25.

Dangerous cold, and potentially record breaking cold this New Year's Day morning. Wind Chill Advisory in effect through AM. Stay safe! #7News pic.twitter.com/qsvHDVbusw — Wren Clair (@WrenClair7) January 1, 2018

New Year’s Day could also bring record breaking cold.

In Boston, record cold was set in 1918 at -3 degrees, while Worcester reached -5 degrees in the same year.

Worcester has a better chance at breaking the record, with temperatures possibly dipping down to -6 degrees.

Here's a peak at our potentially record breaking cold this morning! Worcester stands the best chance at breaking their record! #7News pic.twitter.com/9DPxwgOCmT — Wren Clair (@WrenClair7) January 1, 2018

The temperatures begin to inch towards the average high of 37 degrees in Boston in the middle of the week before tumbling into more arctic air by the end of the week.

We've got a mid-week tease as we inch towards our average high of 37° in Boston..only to tumble into more arctic air by the end of the week. #7News pic.twitter.com/PRct6yrnI3 — Wren Clair (@WrenClair7) January 1, 2018

