Wind driven wildfires ravage Kansas and other states

Wildfires are forcing people out of their homes, as flames tear through several states.

Businesses are taking a hard hit as well, as flames scorch hundreds of thousands of acres.

So far, the flames scorched more than 500,000 acres in Kansas, making it the most widespread fire in state history.

Smoke from the fire was visible from space.

The blaze also killed an extremely high number of live stock.

“We’re kind of just estimating that we lost over 500 cows,” said rancher Garth Gardiner.

The fires ravaging Kansas are driven by a perfect storm of low humidity and high winds.

Strong winds, dry conditions and tall grass are fueling massive fires in other heartland states as well, including Oklahoma.

Wind driven flames also ravaged Colorado, destroying property and forcing resident from their homes.

Watch the video above for footage of the flames.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)