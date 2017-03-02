Wind-fueled blaze rips through Tyngsborough trucking company

TYNGSBORO, MA (WHDH) - Firefighters in Tyngsborough battled a massive wind-fueled fire that broke out Thursday afternoon on the property of Constantine Loam Trucking.

Crews responded around 1 p.m. to 400 Dunstable Road and found heavy flames shooting into the sky. Howling winds helped the fire spread to the nearby Pine Knoll Apartments.

Thick black smoke could be seen billowing into the air from as far away as Burlington.

Officials said the fire completely destroyed a garage, equipment and trailers that were located at Constantine Loam. Parts of the exterior of the apartment building were damaged.

Wind gusts of up to 60 mph made it difficult for firefighters to extinguish the blaze.

No injuries were reported, but residents of the apartments will not be allowed back inside until the scene is deemed safe.

Several roads in the area remain closed while crews work to clear the scene.

The fire is under investigation.

