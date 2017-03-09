Wind knocks tree onto boy in Ohio

Cleveland, OH (WHDH) — An 11-year-old boy is in serious but stable condition after being struck by a falling tree in Ohio.

Officials estimate the tree weighed between 30 and 50 thousand pounds.

They say the boy was walking through the school yard when high winds caused the tree to come down.

The school’s principal says the 100 year old tree was healthy but snapped at it’s base.

