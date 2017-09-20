ALLSTON (WHDH) – Tropical Storm Jose is not just impacting the Cape and Islands; Boston got soaked by the storm Wednesday.

Wind sent some trees toppling down. A car in Allston was crushed when a tree came crashing down on it.

The car’s owner said crash happened just before 6 p.m. Wednesday. His car suffered major damage to the roof, tires and rear windshield.

The inside of that man’s apartment was also damaged when the framing caved in and a window was smashed.

No injuries were reported.

