Wind sweeps girl off her feet in Ohio

CINCINNATI (WHDH) — A little girl was taken on a wild ride as strong winds sent her flying off her front steps in Ohio.

Madison Gardner, 4, arrived home Wednesday with her mother Brittany Gardner. As Gardner unloaded the car, Madison ran up her front steps and grabbed the door handle. As she opened the door, security cameras caught Madison holding on as she got carried away by a gust of wind.

“I looked back, I see her flying,” said Gardner. “So I run to her and I see her pinned against the siding of the house and the glass door and I had to unlatch her from the handle and took her inside.”

Madison was not injured. Her mother said she was a little scared but laughed when she saw the video of herself getting blown away.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)