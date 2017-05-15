Winds fuel flames as wildfire tears through Florida

Thousands of acres of land has been scorched as a wildfire grows in Florida.

Crews have been working around the clock to stop the flames from spreading.

The strong winds are fueling the flames and officials say the smoky conditions are expected to continue for several weeks.

The brush fire has burned more than 3,500 acres of land since it broke out on Saturday.

The fast-moving flames forced officials to close down several major roads over the weekend.

Crews are using helicopters to drop water on the fire, but it is only about 30 percent contained.

Fire officials are still looking into what caused the fire.

They are urging people with difficulty breathing to stay inside.

