SCITUATE, MA (WHDH) - Scituate, like much of the South Shore and South Coast, is under a blizzard warning Thursday.

Strong winds are whipping the area and waves are starting to crash up against the sea wall.

No significant flooding has been reported.

More than a foot of snow is expected across the region.

