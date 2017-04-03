Windshield smashed by flying sheet of ice on I-93

BOW, NH (WHDH) - A motorist traveling along Interstate 93 in New Hampshire Monday morning was struck by a flying sheet of ice.

Police say troopers responded just after 8:30 a.m. to the southbound side of the highway in Bow for a report of a single-vehicle crash.

An investigation revealed that a sheet of ice flew off the roof a box truck and struck a Toyota, shattering the windshield and injuring the driver.

Police say the trucker continued on without stopping. The driver of the Toyota suffered minor lacerations.

Anyone with information on the truck driver is asked to contact state police.

