Winner of $435M Powerball jackpot claims winnings

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Hoosier Lottery officials say the winner of last month’s $435.3 million Powerball drawing has come forward to claim the winnings.

Lottery spokesman Dennis Rosebrough says a Monday news conference will be held in Indianapolis. He says lottery officials can’t say until then whether the person who purchased the winning ticket for the Feb. 22 drawing or a representative will speak.

Indiana law allows jackpot prizes to be claimed by a limited liability corporation or legal trust, thus allowing winners to remain anonymous.

The winning numbers for the drawing were 10-13-28-52-61 and Powerball 2.

The winning ticket for that jackpot was sold at a convenience store in the city of Lafayette, about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis. The $435.3 million prize is the 10th largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history.

