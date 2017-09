TOPSFIELD, MA (WHDH) - The winner of the giant pumpkin contest was announced at the 199th annual Topsfield Fair.

The award-winning pumpkin was not a record breaker, but weighed in at 2,003 pounds.

Woody Lancaster, of Topsfield, is the man who grew the winning pumpkin

He was seen celebrating with his grandson at the event.

