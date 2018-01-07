Winning Powerball ticket sold in Merrimack, NH

MERRIMACK, NH (WHDH) - The winning Powerball ticket was sold in Merrimack, New Hampshire at Reeds Ferry Market.

The owner of the winning ticket, who remains unknown at this time, woke up Sunday morning to a jackpot of $560 million. The winning numbers are 12-29-30-33-61-26.

The winning ticket was an ‘easy-pick’ ticket, meaning a computer picked the numbers not the person.

The winner can take that jackpot in 30 annual payments or go for the lump sum cash payment of just over $358 million. The odds of winning the Powerball are one in 292-million. A person has better odds of getting struck by lightning twice.

The Executive Director of the NH Lottery, Charlie McIntyre, was at the store Sunday morning. He said this is New Hampshire’s biggest jackpot win ever, it is the state’s second Powerball win in two years and that New Hampshire now has the third and fourth largest single-winning tickets in Powerball history.

McIntyre also said he hopes the winner decides to wait a couple of weeks before coming forward.

In New Hampshire, the winner can remain anonymous if they do not sign the back of the lottery ticket. If they do sign the ticket, it becomes a public document.

The store will receive $75,000 because they sold the winning ticket. The owner, Sam Safa, is a father of four and he said he is thrilled to have sold a winning Powerball ticket.

Owner of Reeds Ferry Market says he still can’t believe his shop sold the winning #Powerball! He’s on @7News, next! pic.twitter.com/0o5t1g3hKH — Kim Lucey (@KimLucey) January 7, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)