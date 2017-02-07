Winter storm could dump foot of snow on Thursday

BOSTON (WHDH) - A winter weather watch has been issued for Massachusetts as a big storm tracks toward New England.

Temperatures will be in the 50s on Wednesday, but conditions will change rapidly during the overnight hours and heavy snow is expected to move in.

Up to 12 inches of plowable snow could fall in most areas, including the city of Boston, according to the National Weather Service. It is expected to impact both the morning and evening commutes.

The storm is expected to move in early Thursday. It will intensify as the day progresses. The snow will be at its heaviest from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Motorists should expect major travel disruptions. Blowing and drifting snow is expected.

The snow will come to an end Thursday night. Freezing rain could linger in areas along the New Hampshire line.

