BOSTON (WHDH) - A winter storm warning is in effect across most of Massachusetts, as many places could see a half foot of snow.

RELATED: Track the storm on interactive radar

Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Middlesex, Worcester and Berkshire counties are all impacted by the warning until Wednesday afternoon.

Plymouth, Northern Bristol, Southern Worcester, Eastern Essex, Norfolk, Suffolk and Southeast Middlesex counties are under a winter weather advisory through Wednesday afternoon.

Those in the warning area will see higher snow totals. Most locations in the warning can expect around four to seven inches of snow, particularly northwest of I-495.

North Shore and metro-Boston will get two to four inches of snow, while Southeastern Massachusetts, along with the Cape and the Islands, will receive a coating to two inches.

Snow began to fall after midnight, with steadier snowfall set to begin around 7 a.m.

The storm will bring plowable snow, making for difficult travel, especially during the morning commute.

Wind and coastal flooding are not a concern with this storm.

For more, visit the 7Weather page.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)