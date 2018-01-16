BOSTON (WHDH) - A winter storm warning has been issued across most of Massachusetts with heavy snowfall in the mid-week forecast. Many places could see more than a half foot of snow.

Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Worcester, Middlesex, Essex, Suffolk, Norfolk and Berkshire counties are all impacted by the warning. The warning is in effect Tuesday into Wednesday afternoon.

Winter Storm Warning for Boston (and all areas in pink). Plan on a difficult Wed. AM commute into early afternoon. #7News pic.twitter.com/WQYJXx26yP — Wren Clair (@WrenClair7) January 16, 2018

Cape Cod and the Islands are not impacted by the warning. The South Shore is under a winter weather advisory.

Plowable snow is expected to move from west to east just after midnight Tuesday.

The heaviest snow will hit Wednesday morning and early afternoon before moving into lighter snow showers until around 6 p.m.

Snow stays pretty widespread & heavy at times into the early afternoon, noticeably tapering mid-afternoon. #7News pic.twitter.com/ccgsqbV8b3 — Wren Clair (@WrenClair7) January 16, 2018

Most locations in this warning can expect see around four to seven inches of snow, with an isolated 8 inches possible, especially northwest of I-495.

North Shore and metro-Boston will get two to four inches of snow, while Southeastern Massachusetts, along with the Cape and the Islands, will receive a coating to two inches.

Travel conditions are expected to be dangerous during the morning commute as heavy snow could lead to significant reductions in visibility.

Easy travel today, but we're dealing with poor travel right out of the gate for your Wednesday forecast. #7News pic.twitter.com/HAohmPIVf6 — Wren Clair (@WrenClair7) January 16, 2018

Coastal flooding and heavy winds are not a concern with this storm.

