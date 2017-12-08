Winter storm warning issued for parts of Massachusetts ahead of weekend snow

BOSTON (WHDH) - A winter storm warning has been issued for some areas as an approaching storm is expected to bring several inches of plowable snow to the region this weekend, with Boston possibly seeing up to six inches.

RELATED: View an interactive radar

The flakes are expected to start falling Saturday morning and will persist into the early afternoon. The steadiest of the snowfall is expected during the afternoon and evening hours.

Snowfall forecast for Saturday. Still looks like 3-6" of snow for much of the region tomorrow. #7news pic.twitter.com/wfWad5wDoR — Jeremy Reiner (@jreineron7) December 8, 2017

The majority of the state with see 3-6 inches, including Metro Boston, Worcester, central Massachusetts and areas on the North Shore.

A winter storm warning is in effect for Central Middlesex County, Eastern Essex, Northern Worcester, Northwest Middlesex County, Southeast Middlesex, Southern Worcester, Suffolk, Western Essex and Western Norfolk from 4 a.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. on Sunday.

Winter storm warning now up for a good chunk of southern New England, including Boston. #7news pic.twitter.com/mb2SxWUJZe — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) December 8, 2017

There is a winter weather advisory starting at 4 a.m. Saturday and lasting until 7 a.m. Sunday for other areas.

RELATED: Check out the 7Weather team’s latest blog post

Western and southeastern areas are slated to see 1-3 inches. Part of Cape Cod and the Islands will see a coating to one inch of snow.

If the storm tracks slightly to the west, it could become more of a rain-snow mix.

RELATED: Crews preparing for 1st plowable snow of the season

The storm will not cause wind damage and flooding will not be a concern.

As the storm tracked toward New England, it dumped snow on parts of Georgia. Here’s what it looked like:

Dry conditions will move in for Sunday with a few early morning flurries are possible.

Temperatures are expected to dip down into the 20s on Wednesday and Thursday of next week.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)