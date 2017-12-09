Winter storm warning issued for parts of Massachusetts

A winter storm warning was issued for some areas in Massachusetts while the state saw its first glimpse of snowfall

The flakes started falling Saturday morning and persisted throughout the afternoon. Some areas in state saw more than five inches of snow by Saturday night.

Massachusetts Department of Transportation crews were working throughout the night with 2,000 snow plows and salt trucks out on the state roadways.

Officials warned drivers that needed to be on the road to drive slowly and “don’t crowd the plows.”

The winter storm warning is in effect for Central Middlesex County, Eastern Essex, Northern Worcester, Northwest Middlesex County, Southeast Middlesex, Southern Worcester, Suffolk, Western Essex and Western Norfolk from 4 a.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. on Sunday.

There is a winter weather advisory that began at 4 a.m. Saturday and lasting until 7 a.m. Sunday for other areas.

