Winter storm warning, watch issued for parts of region

BOSTON (WHDH) - The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for parts of the region, while other areas are in a winter storm watch for now.

The NWS has issued a winter storm warning as of 4:45 Wednesday morning and continuing through Friday, Dec. 30, at 10 a.m.

Parts of Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Middlesex, and Worcester counties are affected by the winter storm warning.

Additionally, a winter storm watch is in effect for parts of Hampden, Middlesex, and Worcester counties for the same time frame.

According to meteorologist Wren Clair, many parts of Eastern Massachusetts may only see a coating to an inch of snow, but central and western parts of the state could see four to six inches of snow or more.

More snow is on the way for northern New England.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for much of Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont as a nor’easter closes in with the prospect of a foot or more of snow.

Meteorologist Eric Sinsabaugh says snow will start late Thursday morning in the Connecticut Valley and Thursday afternoon in western Maine.

He says the storm will start as snow but will end Friday morning as rain and sleet in coastal areas. Inland areas will see between 10 inches and 18 inches of snow.

He says the storm will be the biggest of this season — and bigger than any storm last winter — across most of the region.

(Copyright (c) 2016 Sunbeam Television. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)