BOSTON (WHDH) - A winter storm watch has been issued in many areas with heavy snowfall in the mid-week forecast for Massachusetts.

Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Worcester, Middlesex, Essex, Suffolk, Norfolk and Berkshire counties are all impacted by the watch.

The watch is in effect Tuesday night into Wednesday afternoon. Southeastern Massachusetts, Cape Cod and the Islands are not impacted by the watch.

The National Weather Service says heavy snow could lead to significant reductions in visibility.

Meteorologist Bri Eggers says 4-7 inches of snow is possible across most the state. Travel conditions are expected to be dangerous.

Wednesday snow: Still some tweaking to do on the band placement (rain/snow line may wobble) – but pretty confident on the #s. Next update First at 4:00 on #7News pic.twitter.com/M8LZZwEJfn — Bri Eggers (@BriEggers) January 15, 2018

“We get some energy that dives in from the Great Lakes and re-energizes with a coastal low. That keeps the snow falling through the bulk of the day on Wednesday,” Eggers said.

The storm is expected to quite down come the evening commute on Wednesday.

Areas north of the Mass Pike and northwest of Route 128 could see up to 7 inches. In Boston, 2-4 inches of snow is possible.

Southeastern Massachusetts, Cape Cod and the Islands are expected to see a coating to 2 inches of snow.

Get the latest weather updates here!

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)