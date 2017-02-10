Winter storm watch issued as weekend snow takes aim

BOSTON (WHDH) - Residents are bracing for even more snow across New England after two storms in three days have covered the region with snow and ice.

Following Thursday’s blizzard that dumped as much as 20 inches in some regions, an additional coating of snow came in the form of an overnight storm. While most areas saw just a coating to an inch or two, areas like Melrose saw as much as 4 additional inches of snow.

The rest of the weekend will give a brief respite from the snow until Sunday evening.

Sunday will again bring another chance for snow, rain and a wintry mix. Flakes will start to fly during the afternoon, but the main thump of snow will be during the overnight hours. It’s expected to continue into Monday morning.

Heavy snow is expected to fall in areas north and west of Boston, including Worcester, Fitchburg, Springfield and Lawrence. Boston is expected to see 3-5 inches of snow.

The worst hit areas will be in New Hampshire, where some parts of the state could see 12-16 inches.

It appears as if the snow will impact the Monday morning commute.

Another day, another snow map. A foot of snow likely NW Sun/Mon, at least several inches in Boston on Monday AM. pic.twitter.com/8dCUbW8qzt — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) February 11, 2017

