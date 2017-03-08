Winter storm watch issued for parts of Massachusetts

BOSTON (WHDH) - A winter storm watch has been issued for parts of Massachusetts as an arctic front approaches the region.

The National Weather Service said the watch is in effect from late Thursday night through Friday afternoon for the south coast of Massachusetts, from Westport to Cape Cod, including the Islands.

The watch includes the cities and towns of Fall River and New Bedford.

Snow, possibly moderate to heavy at times, will impact the Friday morning commute across the watch area.

The forecast is calling for 4 to 7 inches in some places.

Record-breaking cold temperatures are possible.

