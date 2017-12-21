Winter weather advisory for many areas as snow, freezing rain moves in

BOSTON (WHDH) - A winter weather advisory has been issued for many areas across Massachusetts with snowy and icy conditions expected on Friday.

The advisory will be in affect from Friday morning through Saturday morning. It covers parts of Berkshire, Franklin, Hampshire, Middlesex, Essex, Worcester, Hampden, Norfolk and Suffolk counties.

For points north of the Mass. Pike, 1-3 inches of snow is expected. Areas along the Massachusetts-New Hampshire line are more likely to see 3 inches. Boston, Worcester and southeastern areas will see a coating to an inch. Areas in southern New Hampshire and extending north could see up to 6 inches.

The snow is expected to work its way in by mid-morning and the afternoon hours before rain pushes through.

With snow expected to changeover to rain during the evening hours, a prolonged period of icing could create slick road conditions in many areas due to cold temperatures.

Travel conditions are expecting to be poor Friday into Saturday morning. Motorists are urged to use caution.

