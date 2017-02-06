Winter weather advisory issued for most of Massachusetts

BOSTON (WHDH) - A winter weather advisory has been issued for most of the state for Tuesday morning. An approaching system is expected to bring snow, freezing rain and sleet.

The advisory is in effect through early Wednesday for all areas west and north of Boston.

Light snow showers could impact the morning commute. The snow will become more widespread as the morning progresses, with pockets of a wintry mix passing through.

The wintry weather will transition to rain come the afternoon.

The majority of snow accumulation will stay north of the Mass. Pike and north of Route 2. Up to five inches of snow could fall in some areas.

Grab an umbrella and boots if you plan to attend the Patriots victory parade in Boston. It will be a slick morning. It gets underway at 9 a.m.

Evening commuters will see mostly rain. Areas north of the Mass. Pike and west of 495 could still see a wintry mix.

Rain showers are expected to taper off Wednesday morning.

A storm on Thursday could bring up to six inches of snow. The 7Weather team is monitoring the situation and will have more information as it develops.

