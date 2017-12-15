Winter weather advisory issued for parts of Massachusetts ahead of evening snow

(WHDH) — A winter weather advisory has been issued for parts of Massachusetts as snow is expected to create a slippery evening commute.
The National Weather Service says the advisory impacts south coastal Rhode Island and Massachusetts, including Cape Cod and the Islands.
Total snow accumulations of 2-4 inches are expected in Barnstable, Dukes, Nantucket, Southern Bristol and Southern Plymouth counties.
The NSW warns drivers to be prepared for snow-covered roads and limited visibility during the latter half of the commute, and to use caution while driving.
