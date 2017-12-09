BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston saw steady snowfall for much of Saturday. As flakes fell outside Logan Airport, travelers inside had to check the boards to make sure their flights didn’t fall victim to the snowfall.

A number of flights were delayed or canceled Saturday, but many passengers were still able to make it out of Boston on time.

Airport officials urged passengers to check with specific airlines for the most up-to-date information on flight statuses.

In Roxbury, the snow was all fun and games for the little ones, but driving became dicey as snow started to stick to the ground.

City officials said they are prepared for the first true test of the winter season.

